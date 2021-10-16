Japan allowed the possibility of preventive strikes on enemy bases :: Politics :: RBK

As part of the revision of the national defense strategy aimed at developing the potential of the Japanese troops, the Japanese authorities admit the possibility of delivering preemptive strikes against enemy military bases. The new Prime Minister of the country, Fumio Kishida, announced this in an interview with Yomiuri.

During the interview, Kishida spoke in particular about the threat posed by North Korea. The prime minister recalled that the DPRK continues to test its supersonic and ballistic missiles. In connection with this, Japan, Kishida believes, should reconsider its policy in the field of national defense.

In mid-September, the DPRK launched two ballistic missiles at once towards the Sea of ​​Japan. The tests were conducted to test the combat readiness of the new mobile-rail missile regiment, Korea’s Central Telegraph Agency said.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Japan indicated that the projectiles launched did not enter the country’s airspace, falling outside the economic zone. Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the same time called the DPRK’s activities a threat to his country and the entire region.