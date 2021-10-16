Japan fears a possible war with Russia | News | News

Japan is alarmed by the publication of articles about a possible war with Russia. So, readers of the Japanese portal Yahoo News believe that the country needs to improve its army and navy.

“The Japanese do not want war, but in other countries there is a conscription system, and everyone has military experience. If a war breaks out, Japan will lose in one day, ”wrote one of the users, quoted by RIA Novosti on October 16.

In addition, the readers expressed the opinion that the United States only needs military bases in Japan, and in the event of a conflict, it will flee, as it was in Afghanistan.

“Japan has only two ways to protect itself: either to abolish Article 9 of the Constitution (states that the Japanese people forever renounce war as the sovereign right of the nation, as well as the threat or use of armed force as a means of settling international disputes. – Ed. .) and build up military power, or become another US state, ”said another Japanese.

A day earlier, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed their agreement to continue the dialogue on the peace treaty.

On October 13, Kishida, speaking at a hearing in the upper house of parliament, said that the issue of the ownership of the four islands of the Kuril ridge is the subject of negotiations with Russia on the issue of a peace treaty.

In turn, Aleksey Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, told Izvestia that Kishida’s speech was intended for an internal audience, and not for an external one. He stressed that Russia will react to such statements in accordance with the country’s Basic Law.

On October 8, Kishida announced that a peace treaty between Japan and Russia would be concluded only when the territorial issue was resolved.

On September 3, Putin called the absence of a peace treaty with Japan nonsense. At the same time, he recalled the amendment to the Constitution, which states that the South Kuriles are forever a part of Russia.

As a result of World War II, Russia and Japan never signed a peace treaty. The main obstacle in reaching an agreement is Tokyo’s claims to the South Kuril Islands. Japan still calls the islands of Kunashir, Iturup and a number of territories of the Lesser Kuril Ridge their northern territories, although as a result of the Second World War they crossed the USSR.