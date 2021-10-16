Japanese Prime Minister Permits Preventive Strikes on Enemy Bases | News | News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida allowed the development of the potential of Japanese troops aimed at delivering preventive strikes against missile bases on the territory of a potential enemy. He spoke about this in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, excerpts of which are shown on Saturday, October 16.

“This option is also being considered,” the head of the Japanese government replied in response to a relevant question.

Hypersonic and ballistic missile technology continues to evolve, and in terms of protecting the Japanese population, “all realistic options must be considered,” Kishida said. He believes that it is necessary to revise the national defense strategy as soon as possible.

The need to develop the potential of Japanese troops aimed at delivering preventive strikes against missile bases on the territory of a potential enemy began in Japan under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. For many years, the government has insisted on maintaining a defense-oriented policy. Preventive strikes on bases were to be considered only as a last resort and in the absence of other means of self-defense.

On October 4, Fumio Kishida was elected the new, 100th Prime Minister of the country. His candidacy was supported by 311 of 458 parliamentarians. 124 people voted for the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yukio Edano.

Yoshihide Sugi’s government resigned in full.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it was too early to analyze the future dialogue with Japan after the formation of a new government in the country. The minister also said that he had experience of cooperation with Kishida when he held the post of Japanese Foreign Minister.

On October 4, the former Swedish ambassador to Japan, Lars Vargo, told Izvestia about the foreign policy priorities of the new prime minister. According to the ambassador, Kishida will be primarily concerned with how to most effectively maintain an alliance with the United States, while looking for ways to improve Japan’s relations with China. Taiwan’s security is also of vital concern to Tokyo. Kishida will likely do whatever it takes to make Japan more visible on the global and regional stage, Vargo suggested.

On September 29, Fumio Kishida headed the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. Prior to that, in 2012-2017, he served as the country’s foreign minister in Shinzo Abe’s cabinet.