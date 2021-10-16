Johnny Depp again at the center of the scandal

This time, passions flared up around the movie “The Great”

The premiere of the drama “The Great”, in the original – Minamata, took place in 2020 in the out-of-competition program of the Berlin Film Festival. Ee hero – a photographer at the end of his career, played by Depp. He goes on a business trip to the Japanese town of Minamata to document the struggle of local residents against an industrial company dumping waste with mercury compounds into the bay. The picture was generally well received by critics. Her rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes is 70% – for Depp’s works, this is the highest score since 2016, when the actor flashed in the role of the dark magician Grindelwald in the first part of Fantastic Beasts.

Later, however, the artist’s career went downhill. Divorce from Amber Heard, lost lawsuits, solid lawsuits, dismissal from the Beasts triquel, and even the removal of all Depp films from the platform Netflix – the rolled star is hard not to sympathize with. Another blow came from a not very obvious side – from the director of The Great, Andrew Levitas. He published an open letter to the film company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), in which he accused her leadership of intent to literally “bury“His film. That is, not to release it in the American rental because of the fear that Depp’s reputation will damage MGM’s image, although it would seem that covering the details of the terrible environmental disaster should be a matter of honor for everyone.

Directly Johnny, it seems, is not to blame for this incident, but the trail of brawler and loser that follows him continues to leave a negative imprint on his projects. The further rental fate of the “Great” is still in question – the representative MGM said that the release of the picture is in the company’s plans, but the exact release date, if any, is not known to anyone.