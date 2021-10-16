Johnny Depp commented on the ban of his film and the accusations from Amber Heard

In his first interview after losing the libel case, Johnny Depp commented on MGM’s refusal to release his new film, The Great.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)

The film tells the story of the photographer W. Eugene Smith, who tried to illuminate the consequences of the mercury poisoning of the inhabitants of Minamata in Japan in the 1970s.

Referring to the film, which has yet to be released, the 58-year-old actor said he looked the people of Minamata in the eye: “I promised that we would not exploit the story. He promised that the film would be respectful. I believe we have fulfilled our part of the deal, but those who joined later (MGM) should also fulfill their part. ”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Depp admitted that he still does not believe that the film will be shown in theaters: “Some films touch people … and it affects the people of Minamata and people who go through such things. And the film will not be seen in the cinema … because of the Hollywood boycott against me? After all, this is just one person, one actor in an unpleasant and confusing situation over the past few years … “

Johnny Depp in the movie “The Great”

The film’s director, Andrew Levitas, previously accused MGM of “burying” the film due to controversy surrounding the actor. “It is important that the film is watched and supported. And if I have a suspicion that this will not happen, I must say so, ”Levitas told The Times.

In an open letter, Levitas accused MGM of not fulfilling a “moral obligation” to release the film and said they should explain to the victims “why the studio believes the actor’s privacy is more important than dead children.”

Johnny Depp (Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Note that MGM’s July statement stated that Great “continues to be among future releases, with no release date for the film in the United States at this time.”

This interview is believed to be Depp’s first public press appearance since he lost a libel case against publishers The Sun last year.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

We will remind, the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” filed a lawsuit against News Group Newspapers for an article by Dan Wootton in April 2018, which claimed that the actor was “beating his wife.”

Depp vehemently denied violence against Amber Heard, whom he was married to between February 2015 and January 2017, after the couple met on set. After a tumultuous trial, Depp lost the case: “The defendants [газеты The Sun и News Group] proved that they published the text in the sense in which they considered these words to be essentially true. “

At the same time, the court recently ordered Hurd (who, by the way, became a mother in the spring) to disclose how she spent the money after the divorce.

Recently it became known that Johnny Depp will be awarded the Donostia Prize at the San Sebastian Festival for his great contribution to the film industry.