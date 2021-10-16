Johnny Depp won an important victory in court against Amber Heard: “He is very pleased”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

After losing a lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun, who called 58-year-old Johnny Depp “the man who beats his wife,” the actor does not intend to give up. Back in March, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor went to court to prove that his 35-year-old ex-wife, Amber Heard, had embezzled the $ 7 million he received from his divorce in 2017. Then the actor’s lawyers argued that Hurd was disingenuous, saying that she had used this money to help the American Civil Liberties Union, which supports women, and the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

The other day, the portal Page Six reported that the actor won this trial against his ex-wife. Now a New York court ordered the American Civil Liberties Union to disclose information about the actress’s real donations. This information will show if Hurd lied under oath about her donations.

Johnny Depp himself, perhaps for the first time since the beginning of the legal battles with his ex-wife, is truly pleased with the court’s decision. This victory means a lot to him, because information about Hurd’s donations could once have influenced the outcome of the libel case against the British press, which Depp lost. In the event that Amber’s lies are revealed, the actor will be able to get the case reviewed.

Mr. Depp is very pleased with the court decision,

– this is how the actor’s lawyers commented on the latest news.

Recall that during one of the meetings in the Depp case against the British libel tabloid, where Amber acted as the main witness, the actress stated that she had already made the first transfer to the account of a charitable organization. Johnny’s representatives soon called Heard’s words at the trial “a calculating and manipulative lie.” Later, Amber’s lawyers confirmed that their ward had already made several transfers, but had not yet managed to transfer the entire promised amount of seven million dollars.