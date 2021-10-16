Johnny Depp’s lawyers summon Elon Musk to court in the case of libel Amber Heard

The subpoena requires the presence of the inventor at the upcoming defamation hearing, reports D eadline.

The amount of the claim is $ 50 million. After long delays, the case is due to begin May 17 in Virginia. In the near future, several preliminary hearings will be held to determine the details of the upcoming proceedings.

The agenda sent to Musk includes 24 questions covering all relationships between him, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. In addition, the actor’s lawyers filed inquiries in the tabloid case. The Sun and fund ACLU… Depp’s representatives intend to refute in court all allegations of physical or domestic violence by their client in relation to Mrs. Heard.

Amber began dating Elon Musk after ending her relationship with Depp. According to some reports, however, Heard and Musk had already met when the artist was still married to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In addition, Johnny Depp contacted the fund ACLU requesting information about donations. Last month, the actor’s representatives accused his ex-wife of embezzling money that was collected for a donation to a children’s hospital in Los Angeles.