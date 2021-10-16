Katy Perry appeared in American Idol in a “fart” dress

Viewers of the popular American Idol show may have misinterpreted the sounds made by the singer.

On April 12, a new issue of the popular Western TV show American Idol was released, in which one of the judges of the project – 36-year-old singer Katy Perry – appeared in an amazing turquoise pencil dress (you can see it in the artist’s fresh post on Instagram). However, if you like this outfit, don’t rush to look for it in boutiques. The star herself warned that, despite the style, the dress has an obvious flaw.

Because of its material, it will hold it together when moving, and the sound resembles “gas blowing”. Katie even suggested that one of the viewers might have thought that she had flatulence during the filming of the program.

“If you think I am farting live, then I’m not. It’s just my dress, ”the singer said in a new Instagram video, showing off the creak of her outfit.

Katy Perry inhaled gas and passed outThe incident took place during the filming of American Idol.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the shocking star has joked about her physiology in a popular show. She recently admitted live that she stopped shaving her legs after giving birth, and even showed a fellow judge her “hairiness”.

