Kia announced prices for the updated Sorento for Russia :: Autonews

Kia has begun Russian sales of a large crossover Sorento of the new model year. According to the press service of the Korean brand, car prices start at 2,499,900 rubles. Those wishing to purchase the top version of the novelty will have to pay up to 3,629,900 rubles. Thus, the “Warm Options” package was expanded for the car, to which they added heating for the washer nozzles and the windshield. In addition, the car’s multimedia system received wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (for Classic, Comfort and Luxe trim levels). In addition, starting with the Prestige version, a frontal collision avoidance system, a lane keeping function, driver attention control systems, and a high-beam assistant have become available to the driver.

Finally, starting with the Prestige modification, the crossover received a Kia Connect complex, which includes geolocation services. For example, the app will allow the driver to send a destination from a smartphone to the car’s navigation system and plot a route. Also, the service will provide all the necessary information about traffic and traffic jams, as well as data on the weather, parking and cameras on the route. As for the appearance of the 2022 Kia Sorento model year, it has not undergone any changes. The only thing, the car was equipped with a new corporate logo of the company with interconnected large letters “KIA”, which debuted in early 2021. The Sorento became the fifth model of the brand in Russia to receive this emblem – after the Cerato and K5 sedans, as well as the Soul and Rio crossovers.