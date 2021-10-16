Kommersant learned about 9 Tesak’s confessions in the case of a series of murders :: Society :: RBC

All of them are accused by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of an organized group of murders of two or more persons on the basis of ethnic hatred and enmity (clauses “a”, “g”, “l”, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The case was initiated back in September 2007 after a video of the murder of two men was posted on the Internet. The head of the first was cut off, and the second was killed with a shot in the back of the head. One of the victims, who came to Moscow to earn money, a native of Dagestan Shamil Udamanov, was identified by relatives by video. The identity of the second victim, presumably from Central Asia, was never identified. In 2017, the investigation of the criminal case was suspended due to the absence of persons subject to criminal prosecution. The investigation was resumed after the testimony of Martsinkevich. “At the same time Tesak, presumably, told who, besides him, participated in the execution,” the newspaper writes.

The materials of the case say that Tesak’s testimony about the commission of crimes in 2003 was confirmed by at least two persons involved in the investigation, Kayl and Khotulev, who told the details of the incident. The latter, in December 2020, when a search was conducted at his house, voluntarily gave out a gun used to commit the act incriminated to him. This weapon, as noted by the defense, “has not been destroyed in 17 years, which indicates that Khotulev has no intention” to oppose the investigation. Thanks to the testimony of the defendants, the bodies of the victims were found, the newspaper points out.

The lawyers interviewed by Kommersant found it difficult to say how many episodes there were in the case, referring to the fact that they had not yet familiarized themselves with its materials. In the Main Investigative Directorate of the IC, according to the defenders, they were told that the transition to this stage was complicated by quarantine measures in the pre-trial detention center where the accused are being held.

The lawyer of the Martsinkevich family, Aleksey Mikhalchik, in an interview with the publication, expressed surprise that Tesak himself was not in this criminal case. “Judging by the circumstances described in this case, an investigation should also be conducted in relation to Maxim. However, as far as we know, the criminal case under Art. 105 of the Criminal Code has not been initiated or terminated against him, ”he said, adding that the defense would insist that a judicial investigation be conducted against Tesak in order to prove his innocence.

In September 2020, the UK announced the presence of Tesak’s confession records. The department said that during a “confidential conversation with the investigator” Martsinkevich said that at the age of 19, being an adherent of nationalist views, he began to kill visitors to the capital. The UK claimed that Tesak spoke not only about the 2007 murder, but also about the circumstances of another double murder, about which the law enforcement agencies were not aware. Based on this information, investigators examined the area and found the remains of the victims of the crime.

In September last year, the body of Martsinkevich was found in one of the solitary confinement cells of the remand prison No. 3 in Chelyabinsk. There the prisoner was before being sent to Moscow, where he had to testify on the murders imputed to him. According to the investigation, Martsinkevich committed suicide, leaving a suicide note. Tesak’s defense does not acknowledge the authorship of the note for the deceased and considers the suicide version unproven. According to the defense, the deceased was subjected to pressure in the pre-trial detention center. In December last year, another suicide note by Martsinkevich became known. In it, Tesak pointed out that he had not committed the murders, which he had previously confessed to, having stipulated in the testimony of himself and others.

Three times convicted Martsinkevich was the founder and ideologist of the informal movement “Restruct”, the most famous project of which was “Occupy Pedophilia”. His goal was to fight pedophiles. In 2017, Tesak was found guilty of robbery (part 2 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code), of deliberate destruction and damage to property (part 2 of Art. 167 of the Criminal Code), as well as of hooliganism (part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code) for shares “ Occupy-drug addicts. ” The nationalist was sentenced to ten years in a strict regime colony. In 2019, the Syktyvkar city court commuted the nationalist’s sentence. He was supposed to be released in November 2020, his lawyers said.