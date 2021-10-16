Kommersant reported that Tesak allegedly wrote nine confessions before his death

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/tesak_pered_smertyu_napisal_devyat_yavok_s_povinnoy https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/tesak_pered_smertyu_napisal_devyat_yavok_s_povinnoy 2021.10.16

The nationalist Maksim Martsinkevich, known as Tesak, allegedly wrote nine confessions before his death, Kommersant reports, citing the lawyer of one of the accused in a series of murders motivated by ethnic hatred.

Frame from video leaked to Telegram

For example, a Kommersant note says that in February 2020 Tesak unexpectedly began to testify to ICR officers and operatives. He allegedly gave the names of those who, in addition to him, participated in the execution. Thanks to Tesak’s testimony, two more resonant crimes of 2003 were solved. In one case in Moscow, nationalists cut off the heads of two newcomers, after which they sent messages to the media demanding to close the borders with the Central Asian republics. Another double murder was committed near Smolensk. At the same time, the accused themselves confirmed Tesak’s testimony, one of whom even voluntarily gave out the gun used for the murder.

The lawyer of the family of Maxim Martsinkevich, Alexei Mikhalchik, expressed surprise to Kommersant that Tesak himself was not in the criminal case.

“Judging by the circumstances described in this case, an investigation should also be conducted in relation to Maxim. However, as far as we know, a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code has not been initiated or terminated against him. In any case, we were against his termination and were going to insist that a judicial investigation be carried out against him so that we could prove his innocence, ”he said.

Tesak, according to the official version, committed suicide in September 2020 in jail No. 3 in Chelyabinsk. According to the UK, the death is not of a criminal nature, but his relatives question this version.

