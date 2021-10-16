Kristen Stewart Presents Spencer Film at London Film Festival

The 65th annual London Film Festival continues with Pablo Arrain’s film Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana as the main premiere of the evening on the second day of screenings. The film was presented by the film crew and the leading actors: Jack Farthing (Prince Charles), Jack Neelen and Freddie Spry (Little Princes William and Harry), and of course, Kristen Stewart (Princess Diana).

On the red carpet, the 31-year-old actress appeared as a star ambassador and muse of the Chanel fashion house in a dress from this brand. A gray sheath-length dress embroidered with sparkling sequins and stones was complemented by black stiletto sandals, and of the jewelry she was wearing only rings. Dark smoky eyes and loose hair completed the look.

Jack Neelen, Kristen Stewart and Freddie Spry

Recall that the role of Princess Diana will be played by the star of “Twilight”, it became known in June last year. This decision caused conflicting opinions from critics: many felt that Stewart was not suitable for the role of a princess. But the director explained his opinion:

Kristen is one of the most prominent actresses of our time. It can be anything: very mysterious and very fragile, at the same time very strong. This combination is exactly what we need, it made me think about her. The way she reacted to the script and how she approaches working on her character is pleasantly surprising. I think Kristen will present something amazing and intriguing on the screen.

The private screening in London was attended by experts on the part of the royal family. So, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, which writes about monarchs, Ingrid Seward said after watching:

It is very cruel to portray her that way. This is completely unnecessary. William and Harry will be angry and very offended. They will find it horrible that their mother is shown in such an important film in this way.

These are scenes in which it is shown how Diana suffers from bulimia and harms herself. And in another episode, Stewart, as a princess, ponders that she wants to throw herself down the stairs or strangle herself with a pearl necklace that Prince Charles gave her. Journalist and royal biographer Penny Junor noted:

This is completely unjustified. Poor William is all I can say. Let’s just leave Diana with a little respect and honor.

Filming took place in Germany and Great Britain. Russian viewers will be able to form their opinion from November 5, when the picture will be released.

Jack Neelen

Freddie Spry