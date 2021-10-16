Ksenia Sobchak said about surveillance after a fatal accident

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/kseniya_sobchak_zayavila_o_slezhke_posle_smertelnogo_dtp https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/kseniya_sobchak_zayavila_o_slezhke_posle_smertelnogo_dtp 2021.10.15

Ksenia Sobchak visited the main headquarters of the Rosgvardia in Moscow and announced that she was being followed after a fatal road accident near Sochi. Ren TV reports.

“As far as I know, she applied with a question that she was allegedly being monitored by unknown persons in a car. She was advised to act in accordance with the law. If you have all the reasons, write a statement, ”said Valery Gribakin, an official representative of the Russian National Guard.

The day before, the TV presenter was supposed to have a confrontation with the driver in Sochi, however, according to the publication, Ksenia referred to poor health, so the investigative actions were postponed to the next week.

Recall that the accident occurred on the evening of October 9 on the highway between Adler and Krasnaya Polyana. Mercedes, where Sobchak and two other people were as passengers, drove into the oncoming lane during overtaking and collided with Volkswagen, which was thrown onto a passing bus.

As a result of the collision, one of the Volkswagen passengers died. The second passenger and the driver were hospitalized in serious condition. Eyewitnesses reported that Sobchak left the accident scene almost immediately.

