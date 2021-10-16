Lavrov condemned Germany for refusing to pay compensation to all blockade victims :: Politics :: RBC

Sergey Lavrov

The reluctance of the German government to pay compensation to all the blockades of Leningrad, regardless of their nationality, is “flagrant injustice.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the World Congress of Russian Compatriots.

“To our questions – for more than ten years now we have been trying to understand how with everyone else <...> who also survived in inhuman conditions – they [представители ФРГ] They said: “No, you understand, before the Jewish citizens, wherever they live, we are legally responsible due to the fact that there was a Holocaust, and the rest of the blockade of Leningrad were not subjected to the persecution of the Holocaust.” We have been told this logic for many years, ”Lavrov said.

According to the minister, as “some kind of compensation” the representatives of Germany offered to renovate the hospital in St. Petersburg, created a “Meeting Center” for veterans from both sides, “but this does not cancel out the gross injustice.” “What the Nazis did in Leningrad, there was no distinction between Jews, Russians, Tatars, Georgians, Armenians and whoever lived there,” concluded the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On October 7, Germany agreed to provide compensation and begin paying pensions to Jews who survived the blockade of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War. Thus, 4.5 thousand, who were in Leningrad during the blockade, will receive lifelong payments in the amount of € 375.