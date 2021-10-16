Lavrov was called “Marshal of compatriots” and made a gift

https://ria.ru/20211015/lavrov-1754721930.html

2021-10-15T12: 57

2021-10-15T12: 57

2021-10-15T13: 03

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. One of the participants in the World Congress of Russian Compatriots from Israel presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a national costume as a “marshal of compatriots.” CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov “I am a general!” – Kalashnikov laughed in response.

