Lavrov was called “Marshal of compatriots” and made a gift
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. One of the participants in the World Congress of Russian Compatriots from Israel presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a national costume as a “marshal of compatriots.” CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov “I am a general!” – Kalashnikov laughed in response.
