Legally blonde Reese Witherspoon remembered her 18

Famous American actress Reese Witherspoon, who is familiar to viewers thanks to her roles in the films Legally Blonde and That Means War, loves to delight the army of fans with bright posts on the Instagram social network, where she is followed by more than 26.6 million people.

This time, the celebrity shared her touching memories of participating in the so-called educational institution, which prepares young directors for further creative “flight”. The footage shows a very young Reese smiling broadly at the camera in a snow-white wedding dress.

When Witherspoon was only 18, she first learned what a movie is and how to make it. All new knowledge about filmmaking and professional filming helped the actress to understand this whole kitchen from the inside and even more inspire her to participate in films thanks to which she is now known all over the world.

“This program is such a gift to novice directors. It is a wonderful time that I will always cherish,” the actress wrote touchingly.

“God, you’re so cute”, “What a sweet little one 😍”, “Oh my gosh, it’s so expensive! Reese, thanks for sharing this – it’s so inspiring ❤️” Witherspoon fans wrote in the comments.

