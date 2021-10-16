LOOK / What is a child’s squid game? :: Question of the day

This is a children’s game that gained popularity in South Korea in the 70s. The game is still so popular that on the playgrounds and sports grounds in the courtyards of Seoul and other cities, the authorities initially apply the necessary markings for this. In shape, the marking resembles a cephalopod and consists of two circles – one at the top, the second at the bottom. The upper circle crosses a large triangle, the lower one is a square of about the same size.

Children are divided into two groups: defense and attack. Defenders can run anywhere within the drawn figures; the attackers first gather in the upper circle, but leave it almost immediately. Further, they are always out of bounds, jumping on only one leg.

The task of the attackers is to break through the defenses and seize territory. Defenders need to defend the borders and push the aggressors out of the site. Members of both teams can pull each other to the sides, drag and push each other. “It’s hard physically. And every time we played, someone was bound to get injured, tore clothes and cry. So it was always played last, ”filmmaker Hwang Dong Hyuk recalls in an interview with CNN.

It is noteworthy that the attackers can try to make it easier for themselves. So, if the attacker manages to ride on one leg along the line between the upper and lower parts of the squid, he can automatically start using both legs, writes AS.

The attacking team wins as soon as at least one of its members bypasses all obstacles and steps into the triangle – the squid’s head. But this triangle is very small – it is formed by the upper circle and the large triangle. From this point on, the losing side is referred to as “dead”.