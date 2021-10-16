LPR revoked security guarantees to Kiev before the return of its officer from captivity

The representative office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) has withdrawn the security guarantees given to Ukraine to carry out work at the contact line until the return of its employee.

“In connection with the violation by the Ukrainian side of its obligations, the capture and capture of the JCCC observer in the performance of their official duties, we took the following measures. A condition was set for the Ukrainian side: until the observer of the JCCC is released, we withdraw all security guarantees, previously data on the performance of work on the line of contact, “- quotes the Lugansk information center of the head of the LPR representative office in JCCC, Mikhail Filiponenko.

Earlier, the official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Ivan Filiponenko, called on international observers to force Ukraine to return the detained LPR representative Andrei Kosyak.

It is noted that Kosyak was abducted on October 13 by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the zone of disengagement of forces and equipment near Zolote.