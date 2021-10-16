Marketing move. Why Gwyneth Paltrow’s Viagra for Women Won’t Work

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has announced the launch of a new product. After the success of the scandalous sex candles, the star offered the buyers of her Internet platform to increase their libido with the help of the dietary supplement DTF. According to Gwyneth Paltrow, the new product will not only increase libido, but also enhance the pleasure of sex.

Gwyneth Paltrow has made a new attempt to improve the sex life of users of her Internet platform Goop. In 2020, Gwyneth delighted fans with the launch of candles for the home with the scent of vagina and orgasm. Previously, the site’s catalog included scented candles “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgazm”, as well as vaginal balls. Now there is a newer product – DTF, a supplement to enhance sexual desire in women. DTF promises not only to increase libido, but to enhance the pleasure of sex.

“It’s not just about sex: it’s about supporting our drive to have more fun – and more often,” said the actress. She added that the company decided to jokingly call the new product DTF – this abbreviation on the Internet denotes the desire for sex. “We are not ashamed to say that we want to turn our sexual mechanism into a working motor. And we know that we are not alone – daily stress and anxiety, hormonal changes and fatigue can affect women’s libido and sexual health,” explained Gwyneth Paltrow.

The new supplement contains extracts of fenugreek, saffron and racemose asparagus. According to Goop Research Lab, fenugreek and asparagus help maintain sexual desire in women, while saffron improves mood in general. To achieve the optimal effect, the creators of the novelty recommend taking two capsules a day for two months. The product is of course gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

According to Natalia Tereshchenko, a psychotherapist, sexologist and author of a book on female orgasms, racemose asparagus actually contains plant analogues of female sex hormones that can affect libido. But it all depends on what dosage of these substances is contained in the preparation. And if it is high, then such a supplement cannot be bought without a doctor’s prescription.

“If the amount of phytoestrogens in the product is sufficient to affect the hormonal system, only a doctor should prescribe such a drug, and only after a thorough examination of the patient. …

Sexology consultant Maria Kirillova believes that Gwyneth Paltrow’s new product may be useful for preventing depression, but it is unlikely to increase libido.

“Saffron helps the brain to cope with depression, improves mood, acts as an antioxidant, that is, in fact, has a tonic effect, relieves PMS. Fenugreek stimulates testosterone production, which, purely in theory, can improve sexual activity. But for this, in my opinion , there will be little therapeutic dose “, – explains Maria Kirillova.

Experts do not exclude the possibility that the new dietary supplement can work as a placebo. But, in their opinion, medical examinations, therapy with a psychologist and joint work with a partner will really help increase libido.

Supplements that are sold in sex shops are nothing more than a marketing ploy. They are harmless if there is no individual intolerance. But they don’t work, because they don’t even contain aphrodisiacs, “says Maria Kirillova.

Ekaterina Gureeva, an endocrinologist, agrees with the opinion of sexologists and also believes that it is impossible to increase libido only with the help of dietary supplements.

“A healthy lifestyle, a balanced diet, good sleep, a correct regimen of physical activity, the absence of chronic stress and the presence of a partner who meets sexual interests – this is a complex of factors that affect libido,” says the doctor.

The endocrinologist also noted that with a decrease in libido, women are advised to check the level of hormones, vitamins D, A, C, E, as well as analyze possible psychological causes.