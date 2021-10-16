It became known that Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially divorced after 10 years of marriage. Reported by the edition E!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green (Photo by Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Note that the actress filed for divorce back in November 2020, but the process was completed only now. According to the insider, the actress turned to lawyers to resolve the issue with the division of property and custody of joint children.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green (Photo by Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Ferrari North America)

There were many rumors about the reasons for the divorce of Fox and Green. Many believed that it was the actress’s new lover, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she began a relationship immediately after breaking up with Brian, was the culprit. However, Fox denied these rumors. In an interview with InStyle, she said that “Coulson had nothing to do with their divorce.” The star also noted that she is grateful for their relationship with the ex.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

By the way, Brian himself is now also in a relationship. The actor is dating Sharna Burgess, a member of Dancing with the Stars. After sharing a new photo of him and his girlfriend kissing on Instagram, Meghan commented on the post by adding a heart emoji, “Thank you for Sharna.” This is the level of relations between the ex!

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green. Photo: Instagram

Recall that the ex-wife raised three sons: 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie. After their separation, the children stayed with Megan.