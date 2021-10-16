Men who caused riots in Moscow metro detained | News | News

Law enforcement officers detained three men who made a riot in the metropolitan subway. This was announced on Saturday, October 16, by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The detainees are accused of committing a crime under Part 2 of Art. 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (hooliganism committed by a group of persons).

At the same time, as specified in the UK, previously the defendants were brought to administrative responsibility for an offense under Part 1 of Art. 20.1 Administrative Code (petty hooliganism). This offense was expressed in disrespect for society in connection with the use of foul language in the metro. However, during the verification activities, law enforcement officers also revealed signs of a criminal offense in the actions of the men.

Thus, it was established that on the evening of October 12, in the subway carriage, which followed from the station “Volgogradskiy Prospekt” to the station “Tekstilshchiki”, a company of men showed aggression against a woman. Other passengers stood up for her. During the outbreak of the conflict, the brawlers used violence against those on the train, the UK said.

Currently, three men are detained under Art. 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation, they were charged. The investigation intends to petition the court for the selection of a preventive measure by the accused, the department added.

On October 11, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, awarded Roman Kovalev, who stood up for a girl in the metro and was severely beaten by three malefactors in Moscow. The young man was awarded the Departmental Medal “Valor and Courage”.

The incident took place on October 4th. Three natives of Dagestan, aged 21 to 26, beat a 25-year-old resident of the Voronezh region, Roman Kovalev. The attack took place after a verbal skirmish in an electric train carriage en route from Izmaylovskaya station to Pervomayskaya station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line. As the passenger of the electric train said, the violators behaved aggressively, they began to pester and drive the women from their seats.