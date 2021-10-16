Michelle Pfeiffer reveals an easy way to look young at 62

The star said that the rules are simple, but no one wants to hear about them.

The 62-year-old actress Michelle Pfeiffer still attracts admiring looks, and fans on the web bombard her with compliments. The Hollywood star said that she was not doing anything special to preserve her youth.

“I just look like that, that’s all,” said the artist.

The star of What Hides the Lies follows simple rules that keep her healthy and looking good. Michelle stated that everyone has heard about these rules at least once, but few consider them important.

“You have to eat right, exercise and sleep … The biggest secret: there is no secret. We are always looking for some magic method, but that is not right, ”said Pfeiffer.

She added that she herself sometimes deviates from these simple rules, but only if there is no filming. Then Michelle allows herself to eat something harmful or drink more wine than usual. But such cases remain the exception, so she manages to keep herself in shape.

On Valentine’s Day, the actress made a gift to fans and showed a joint photo with her husband, producer David Kelly. Michelle took a selfie, leaning her shoulder against her husband and pressing her temple to his temple. At the same time, the film star posed without makeup.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maria Novikova