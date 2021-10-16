Military conflicts of the near future named

Afghanistan: War Has a Beginning, But Does It Have an End?

Those who think that the war in Afghanistan ended with the withdrawal of the United States from there and the transfer of the country under the control of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) are mistaken. ”“ The balance of relations in Afghanistan can reveal new and diverse wars, ”says British-Pakistani analyst Irfan Raja on the pages of the Turkish Daily Sabah. “Those who are pleased with the US departure and see the Taliban as the new rulers of Kabul are experiencing a sweet deception. America and its allies are not going anywhere; in fact, they are preparing for another round of conflicts and wars.”

According to the expert, Afghanistan can become a platform for new proxy wars. For example, between the interests of the United States and China, which have been in a confrontational regime for a long time. On the other hand, for Beijing and Moscow, the Afghan situation poses the same challenge: the infiltration of terrorist groups from Afghanistan. The Chinese are concerned about the Wakhan Corridor, which is being used as a channel for Uyghur militants in Xinjiang.

“The adjacent Mustag Range connects Afghanistan and Tajikistan – another hot spot that could explode at any moment,” the analyst writes. – During the recent SCO summit on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon accused the Taliban of escalating tensions in Panjshir province. Even more worrisome, the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has shown its willingness to deploy troops along the Tajik-Afghan border in response to the changing security situation, while Iran has openly expressed its concern over the Taliban victory in Panjshir and even blamed Pakistan in support of the Taliban in Panjshir. “

According to Irfan Raji, another round of proxy wars between Sunni and pro-Iranian Shiite forces may begin in Afghanistan. It is not excluded that the Afghan soil will also become the field of a proxy battle between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan, according to the analyst, is genuinely concerned about the rise of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), implicated in a series of deadly attacks on mosques, public places and army convoys.

There are also experts who believe that there is a very real potential that the Afghan conflict may receive signs of a proxy war between the two nuclear powers – India and Pakistan.

Do not forget that the Taliban was challenged not only by supporters of the previous regime concentrated in Panjshir, but also by the Afghan “branch” of ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) – the so-called “Vilayat Khorasan”, whose militants carried out the notorious terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

Taiwan awaits “full-scale” invasion

By 2025, mainland China could carry out a full-scale invasion of Taiwan – this was the forecast made by the Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Guocheng in early October. The island’s military chief described current tensions as the worst in 40 years.

In general, according to the minister, Beijing is already capable of invading the island, but in three years it will be fully ready for this, since by 2025 the PRC will reduce costs and expenses to a minimum. “Now he has the opportunity, but it is not easy for him to start a war, given many other factors,” the Taiwanese minister said.

These comments came amid rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. In just four days, the PRC sent about 150 combat aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone.

As you know, the PRC considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China, and promises to return the island. Despite the fact that in October Xi Jinping spoke of his intention to seek reunification with Taiwan by peaceful means, pessimists do not rule out the use of force. One of the “red lines” in Beijing is considered an attempt to proclaim Taiwanese independence. But Taipei claims that the island is already a sovereign state that does not need to declare its independence.

Recently, Taiwanese parliamentarians considered a bill on a special defense budget in the amount of US $ 8.6 billion. About two-thirds will be spent on anti-ship weapons (including ground-based missile systems, etc.).

Battles for the Himalayas

China’s increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait may have caught global media attention in recent weeks, but a territorial dispute on China’s borders is flaring up thousands of kilometers to the west. As CNN recalls, just over a year ago, Chinese and Indian troops engaged in deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Himalayas along the Line of Actual Control – the de facto fuzzy border between the two nuclear powers. Now the tension seems to be building up again, states CNN.

In 1962, an armed conflict broke out between India and China over the remote border highlands. This ultimately led to the creation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). But Beijing and Delhi have not come to an agreement on its exact location, and both sides regularly accuse each other of violating borders or seeking to expand their territory. Since then, there have been a series of clashes along the Sino-Indian border, mostly without casualties, until the deadliest border clashes in decades occurred last June. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed – after which the military leaders of both countries held personal talks to reduce the remaining tensions.

However, despite the fact that the acute phase has passed, the contradictions have not gone away. The other day, in a statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense, China was accused of refusing to cooperate. “The Indian side indicated that the situation along the LAC arose as a result of unilateral attempts by the Chinese side to change the status quo and in violation of bilateral agreements,” the statement said.

In contrast, Beijing says that it was China “made great efforts to ease and cool the border situation and fully demonstrated its sincerity to preserve the overall situation in relations between the two armed forces. However, India continued to insist on unreasonable and unrealistic demands. “

The main English-language Chinese edition of the Global Times accuses India of “provoking new incidents on the eastern section of the border.” Chinese experts warned of the danger of a new conflict, saying that Beijing should not only refuse to yield to India’s “arrogant” demands at the negotiating table, but also be ready to defend against “new Indian military aggression.”

Chinese experts see an American shadow behind New Delhi’s actions, recalling that the current US President Joe Biden has often interacted with the Indian government since taking office and jointly discussed plans to prevent China’s growth.

Hot Sahel Wars

Ahead of this year’s offensive, Crisis Group President Robert Malley listed ten conflicts the world will face in 2021. One of them, the crisis that gripped the Sahel region in North Africa, will clearly remain relevant for the year 2022, continuing to aggravate – with the growth of intercommunal violence and the expansion of the sphere of influence of jihadists.

As the analyst noted about a year ago, jihadists control or exercise a shadowy presence in rural areas of Mali and Burkina Faso and invade southwestern Niger. Despite the counter-terrorist operations with the participation of French troops, during which back in 2020 a number of painful blows were inflicted on the militants, including on the local branches of the Islamic State (ISIS is a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) and Al-Qaeda (a banned terrorist organization in the Russian Federation), command structures and recruiting capabilities of jihadists were not undermined. Government forces have failed to reclaim rural areas taken by the militants. And even where jihadists can be driven out, extremists tend to return when hostilities cease.

A qualitatively new phenomenon of the conflict in the Sahel may be the appearance in Mali, at the invitation of the African authorities, of fighters of a Russian PMC.

According to media reports, the Russian Foreign Minister commented on the situation in Mali as follows: “They turned to a private military company from Russia in connection with the fact that, as I understand it, France wants to significantly reduce its military contingent, which was everyone understood, to fight the terrorists who settled in the area called Kidal. “

According to the head of the foreign ministry, the French military did not succeed in Mali: “And the terrorists are still running the show there.”

France reacted sharply to the prospect of the emergence of PMCs from Russia, promising to withdraw its military contingent from Malian territory.

Well, if we talk about “black Africa”, then in addition to the Sahel in the coming years there will be places for conflicts – not to mention the eternally belligerent Somalia and the conflict in Ethiopia between the central government and the Tigray separatists, you should probably expect a new surge in jihadist activity in the north. Mozambique, where militants operating under the guise of ISIS (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) organize daring raids, capturing cities. The intensity of the conflict is such that the Mozambican authorities did not limit themselves to help from South African PMC fighters, but resorted to the help of contingents from a number of African countries.

The glitter and poverty of predictions

Futurists, political scientists and military experts can predict future armed conflicts. But is it worth always trusting these predictions?

“Military history is replete with erroneous predictions about the future of war, which made forecasters unprepared – and sometimes disastrously unprepared – for the coming conflict,” write the authors of The Future of Warfare in 2030. compiled by experts from the American think tank RAND. – Indeed, only in the twentieth century there were several failures. On the eve of World War I, German Chancellor Theobald von Bethmann Holweg said that the wars of the future will be “decisive” and “short-term onslaught.” Four years of the Great War and millions of casualties proved that Hallweg and many others were wrong. But that didn’t make the European military predict better. During the interwar period, France made a big bet on the Maginot Line – a complex but largely ineffective series of fortifications built along the Franco-German border – that the next war would also focus on mostly static positional action … This miscalculation led to the country’s defeat in just six weeks from May to June 1940 “

The United States also had a number of unfulfilled predictions, analysts at RAND recall: “Before the Vietnam War, the US military assumed the next big war would be a large-scale conventional or nuclear conflict against the Soviet Union in Europe, rather than an irregular conflict in Asia; it helped pave the way for the saddest defeat in US history. “

However, the RAND report was published in 2020, and it did not reflect another major failure not just of experts, but of the top military and political leadership of the United States: the catastrophic collapse of the situation in Afghanistan against the background of the withdrawal of American troops from there after a twenty-year war. Not all of the “Stars and Stripes” servicemen have left Afghan soil, as Kabul, following the provincial cities, fell into the hands of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation).

Be that as it may, realizing and highlighting the precariousness of forecasts, the authors of The Future of Warfare in 2030 conclude that the United States will face a number of deepening strategic dilemmas over the next decade. The adversaries of the United States (China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and terrorist groups) are likely to remain permanent, but American allies may change, and the geography of the places where the United States is most likely to fight wars may not coincide with places where conflicts can be most dangerous to US interests.

According to RAND analysts, the likely territories for the next war are three main regions – the Indo-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. At the same time, the most probable is the “Middle Eastern theater of military operations”, but the Indo-Pacific region may pose the greatest danger.