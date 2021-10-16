Millionaire Epstein lured Russian women into sex slavery

A lawsuit was filed against the estate managers Jeffrey Epstein and his former assistant Leslie Groff on behalf of an unnamed Russian citizen. She accuses the deceased of trying to use women from the former USSR in sexual slavery. The claim from “Jane Doe” is filed as a class one, if it is satisfied, the damage will be reimbursed to all the victims found, not just the plaintiff.

The plaintiff was about 20 years old when Epstein contacted her in 2017. His assistants lured her from Moscow to Paris, promising a job as a secretary. Epstein settled the girl in his apartment and began to seduce. For another 2 years, the financier, already under investigation, forced her to come to Paris, Florida, the Virgin Islands, demanded sexual services from her, promising financial assistance. According to the girl, Epstein chose the victims in Russia and Eastern Europe, since they, due to cultural factors, would most likely conceal that they were involved in trafficking. Contact with the rapist ended in 2019.

The case received a wide response in the United States, as dozens and even hundreds of young women could become victims. Epstein has managed to avoid responsibility over the years. He made acquaintances with American presidents and members of the British royal family. The financier was arrested in 2019 on charges of sexual exploitation of minors, which carried up to 40 years in prison. He was not released on bail, and in the summer he was found dead in his own prison cell. The forensic expert recognized the death of the businessman as a suicide, but the financier’s lawyers questioned this conclusion.