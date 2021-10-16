https://ria.ru/20211015/aviatsiya-1754799090.html

Minsk criticized sanctions against Belarusian airlines

Minsk criticized sanctions against Belarusian airlines – RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

Minsk criticized sanctions against Belarusian airlines

Aviation restrictions in relation to Belarus negatively affect the work of airlines and passengers of other countries, said the Minister of Transport and … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T18: 43

2021-10-15T18: 43

2021-10-15T18: 58

in the world

aviation

Belarus

Minsk

belavia

airlines

sanctions

roman protasevich

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1e/1734793159_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b61aa24ebc5470ba0932858b4d45ec7c.jpg

MINSK, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Aviation restrictions in relation to Belarus negatively affect the work of airlines and passengers of other countries, said the Minister of Transport and Communications of the republic Alexei Avramenko. He also recalled that during the lockdown in 2020, Belarus did not close its airports, including for transit air ships, and continued to fly in open directions, becoming a humanitarian corridor for tens of thousands of passengers from all over the world. Some airlines decided to fly bypassing the airspace of Belarus. The EU has banned the use of the airspace and airports of the union by the aircraft of the Belarusian air carriers. In May, Ukraine stopped air traffic with Belarus and closed the airspace for Belarusian aircraft. ICAO has launched an investigation into the incident, following the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane at Minsk airport following a bombing report that was not subsequently confirmed. This plane was flown by Roman Protasevich, who founded the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in the republic. While checking documents at the Minsk airport, Protasevich was detained. A criminal case was initiated against him under several articles, including the article “organizing mass riots”, he faces up to 15 years in prison. After the incident, European countries said that Minsk had forced the plane to land at its airport under an invented pretext. The Belarusian authorities denied that they had forced the plane to land, emphasized that they only recommended it, and the decision was made by the pilot.

https://ria.ru/20211001/lukashenko-1752750966.html

https://ria.ru/20211002/samolet-1752763113.html

Belarus

Minsk

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1e/1734793159_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba36a64d57b31941a6f72cb5edc2a139.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, aviation, Belarus, minsk, belavia, airlines, sanctions, roman protasevich