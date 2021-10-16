Moscow business center with a portrait of a scientist won the European competition :: City :: RBC Real Estate

The project won the ABB Leaf Awards, which identifies the best buildings built in the last 18 months

Photo: UNK



The business center “Akademik”, built according to the project of the UNK group of companies, became the winner of the international architectural award ABB Leaf Awards in the category Best Commercial Building Project. For the first time this award was received by a Russian bureau with a project in Russia, according to a press release from the Moscow Committee for Architecture and Construction (available in the editorial office).

The Akademik business center is located in Moscow, next to the Prospekt Vernadsky metro station. Building with an area of ​​47 thousand square meters. m includes offices, catering establishments and retail. The facility was commissioned in 2019.

The building is formed from two volumes: the main 14-storey volume in the form of a lens is complemented by a horizontal six-level one. Different sections of the lamellas on the facade add up to a portrait of the Russian scientist and thinker Vladimir Vernadsky. “In the improvement of the pedestrian street along the main facade, the image of Vladimir Vernadsky is also used, or rather, his glasses, which become an art object and an element of the identity of this space associated with the building itself,” the Moscow Committee for Architecture and Architecture says.

The ABB Leaf Awards is an annual international architectural award that has existed since 2005 and was established by the Leading European Forum of Architects (LEAF). In 2021, the award received a record number of applications from the UK, USA, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Turkey and Europe. The winners were determined by a panel of judges consisting of representatives of the world’s leading bureaus, including Foster + Partners, Werner Sobek and Zaha Hadid.

Another Russian office building, the Lakhta Center business center, was recognized as the best among skyscrapers in 2021. He won in the nominations “Facades of high-rise buildings”, “Best high-rise building in Europe”, “Construction of high-rise buildings” and “Best building with a height of more than 400 m”.