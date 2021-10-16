Most Popular Oprah Winfrey Interviews

The most frank and scandalous interviews with a TV presenter, which received a record number of views

One of the most legendary television interviewers, Oprah Winfrey, hosted 25 seasons of her author’s show and spoke to 28,000 guests. The program appeared in Chicago, then acquired national status and in a quarter of a century was released in another 145 countries. Over the years, Oprah has won 16 Daytime Emmy Awards, became one of the most influential women in the world, and launched her own magazine and television channel, OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network).













Yesterday, Oprah’s famous interview track record was replenished with a two-hour conversation with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. An exclusive conversation between the TV presenter and the ex-royal couple blew up the news feeds even before the video was published on the Internet. On the occasion of the high-profile interview, we recall the most popular episodes of the Oprah Winfrey show.

Mike Tyson

In 2009, Oprah Winfrey managed to get Mike Tyson himself to talk, known for his explosive character and cool temper. The legendary boxer came for an interview a few months after the death of his 4-year-old daughter, who died after being entangled in the wires from the treadmill. On the show, Tyson spoke candidly about how he coped with the loss. After the death of the child, the boxer decided to avoid any details about what happened, so as not to look for those to blame for the tragedy, and showed uncharacteristic restraint when communicating with journalists.

The show was remembered for an episode that became one of the most famous moments in the history of television: right on the set, Mike Tyson officially made up with longtime enemy Evander Holyfield, who bit off a piece of his ear in Las Vegas in 1997. The rivals met on a talk show for the first time after 12 years, shook hands and said that they did not hold any grudge against each other. “I wanted to show my example to the boys that even if rivals like me and Mike can live in peace, then they should forget about enmity,” said Holyfield.

Michael Jackson

On the Oprah show, one of his most famous and touching interviews was given by Michael Jackson. The music legend told the host, who was his close friend, about sex scandals associated with his name and skin whitening. The interview was watched by about 85 million Americans, the episode was ranked 4th among the programs that attracted the largest number of viewers in television history, and about 8 million people saw the show on YouTube.

Years later, the American TV presenter interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Michael Jackson of pedophilia. Excerpts from these interviews formed the basis of the documentary Leaving Neverland, which was premiered by HBO. Oprah went for it knowing that she would be hated by many of Michael Jackson’s fans. “I know people all over the world will make a fuss and argue whether Michael Jackson did these things or whether these two are lying. But for me the question goes beyond the Michael Jackson theme, ”said Winfrey, who herself experienced sexual abuse at an early age.

Donald Trump

In 1988, Oprah Winfrey interviewed Donald Trump, who was still far from politics at the time. The billionaire sharply criticized the tactics of George W. Bush and predicted his victory in the US presidential election. Answering the questions of the TV presenter, he replied that if he decides to take part in the presidential race, he will definitely win. “I’ve never lost in my life. I would have a huge chance to win, ”Trump replied and was not mistaken. After 28 years, a successful businessman will talk about his political position in the election campaign and become the president of the United States.

By the way, in 2017, after Trump’s victory, Oprah Winfrey was unofficially nominated for the next presidential election. Her poignant speech on sexual assault spawned the slogan “Oprah 2020”, and Meryl Streep herself stated that the TV presenter was her nominee.

50 Cent



In 2012, Oprah interviewed rapper 50 Cent, who told how he was shot 9 times in 2000. The rapper received serious injuries, including a scar on his tongue, which changed his pronunciation. Nevertheless, the musician admitted that the incident had a positive effect on his career.

The interview was also remembered by the question about the name of the dog 50 Cent. The rapper named his pet after the popular TV presenter, who, of course, did not miss the opportunity to ask the musician about it personally. For a while, the celebrities were in not the best relations, the artist even stated that Oprah was doing the program for old white women and, as a result, became one of them. However, when asked why he gave her name to the dog, the rapper replied, “I love you.” The interview with the scandalous musician has gained about 6 million views on YouTube.

Ellen DeGeneres

In 1997, when Ellen DeGeneres gave her famous interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she was not yet the host of her own TV show and a global star. The conversation was worth DeGeneres’ work: in the late 90s, Ellen was a TV actress and stand-up comedian, and her coming out on television was received with hostility by the intolerant American society at that time. After admitting her homosexuality, DeGeneres was unemployed for three years. Nevertheless, Ellen was not afraid to talk about a taboo topic and risk her career: honestly admitting her orientation was more important for her. Now Ellen is one of the most recognizable and highly paid TV presenters in the world, and her interview on the Oprah show was watched by about 6 million YouTube viewers.

Rihanna

Another interview with Oprah was also remembered by revelations: in 2012, the singer Rihanna spoke on the show about how she was beaten by Chris Brown. The star spoke about her difficult relationship with her boyfriend and shared the details of the fateful night when, before the 2009 Grammy Awards, the musician severely beat the singer. To the surprise of the audience, the girl spoke very restrainedly about her former partner: “I have lost my best friend. Everything changed overnight, and there was nothing I could do about it. It was not easy to understand and explain to yourself everything that happened. ” Rihanna admitted that she wanted to protect Brown from attacks from journalists, fans and friends: “Who will help him? No one will say that he needs help. Everyone will say that he is a monster. I felt I had to protect him. ”