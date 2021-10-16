Muscovites promised the last surge of heat

https://ria.ru/20211016/teplo-1754867799.html

The Russians were promised a sharp warming

Muscovites have promised the last surge of heat – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

The Russians were promised a sharp warming

Residents of Moscow expect warming in the second half of the coming week

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Moscow are expecting warming in the second half of the coming week, follows from a message published on the website of the Phobos center. “This will be the last autumn heat surge, & lt; … & gt; another cold snap will begin on Sunday, which will surely lower the average temperature background,” – forecasters warned. The thermometer readings are predicted to range from plus eight to plus 13 degrees. According to experts, now the capital’s drivers should think about switching to winter tires. Before the warming, according to their data, on Tuesday and Wednesday Moscow will be covered by a wave of cold, which will bring the first snow.

