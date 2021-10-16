Muscovites promised the last surge of heat

https://ria.ru/20211016/teplo-1754867799.html
The Russians were promised a sharp warming
Muscovites have promised the last surge of heat – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
The Russians were promised a sharp warming
Residents of Moscow expect warming in the second half of the coming week, follows from a message published on the website of the Phobos center. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T17: 07
2021-10-16T17: 07
2021-10-16T22: 55
society
warming
autumn
Moscow
center “phobos”
weather
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753026759_0:273:3155:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af82a392cfe0f5d95330358ec034e1a3.jpg
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Residents of Moscow are expecting warming in the second half of the coming week, follows from a message published on the website of the Phobos center. “This will be the last autumn heat surge, & lt; … & gt; another cold snap will begin on Sunday, which will surely lower the average temperature background,” – forecasters warned. The thermometer readings are predicted to range from plus eight to plus 13 degrees. According to experts, now the capital’s drivers should think about switching to winter tires. Before the warming, according to their data, on Tuesday and Wednesday Moscow will be covered by a wave of cold, which will bring the first snow.
https://ria.ru/20211015/shapka-1754661567.html
https://ria.ru/20211016/sobaki-1754833731.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/04/1753026759_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc0239cc01584cfc06dca7c49f5d392.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, warming, autumn, moscow, phobos center, weather
Muscovites promised the last surge of heat