https://ria.ru/20211016/vitamin-1754835000.html

Myasnikov warned Russians about the terrible danger of the popular vitamin

Myasnikov spoke about the dangerous consequences of taking a popular vitamin – Russia news today

Myasnikov warned Russians about the terrible danger of the popular vitamin

Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” said that the intake of synthetic vitamins can lead to stone formation in the body. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T05: 50

2021-10-16T05: 50

2021-10-16T12: 02

society

Russia

alexander myasnikov (doctor)

health

vitamins

vitamin C

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595471930_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_b43c05be4227cc3d86d230c4360fc3d3.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” said that the intake of synthetic vitamins can lead to stone formation in the body. So he commented on the words of Alexei Sobolev, doctor of medical sciences invited to the studio. Sobolev explained that synthetic vitamins are absorbed in the body by only ten The program host agreed with a colleague and warned that such drugs could lead to health problems.

https://ria.ru/20210908/vitamin-1749101708.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/01/1595471930_167 0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_94f1d01f07fde98430e3000a6ed76c28.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, russia, alexander myasnikov (doctor), health, vitamins, vitamin c