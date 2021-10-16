Myasnikov spoke about the dangerous consequences of taking a popular vitamin

https://ria.ru/20211016/vitamin-1754835000.html
Myasnikov warned Russians about the terrible danger of the popular vitamin
Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” said that the intake of synthetic vitamins can lead to stone formation in the body. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
society
Russia
alexander myasnikov (doctor)
health
vitamins
vitamin C
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” said that the intake of synthetic vitamins can lead to stone formation in the body. So he commented on the words of Alexei Sobolev, doctor of medical sciences invited to the studio. Sobolev explained that synthetic vitamins are absorbed in the body by only ten The program host agreed with a colleague and warned that such drugs could lead to health problems.
