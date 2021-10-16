Named two vitamins that can cause lung cancer

Scientists have identified a link between the consumption of vitamins B6 and B12 and an increased risk of lung cancer, according to the Daily Express. B vitamins are known to help with fatigue, blurred vision, dysfunction of the nervous system and even depression. However, the consumption of these vitamins is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer.

It is emphasized that this is especially true for male smokers. While ordinary men taking vitamin supplements have doubled the risk of lung cancer, smoking men – three to four times.

The study was authored by Ohio State University Research Fellow and Associate Professor Theodore Braschi. During the study, data on 77 thousand people were affected. B12 consumption increased the risk of lung cancer by 30%, and B6 consumption increased by 40%.

“Men who took more than 55 micrograms of vitamin B12 per day had a 98% higher risk of lung cancer compared to men who did not take B vitamins,” Brasky said. He noted that in the United States, vitamin B6 is commonly sold in 100mg tablets, and vitamin B12 is usually sold in 500mcg to 3,000mcg tablets. At the same time, the intake rate for vitamin B6 is about 2 milligrams per day, and 2.4 micrograms for vitamin B12. It is obvious that these indicators have been exceeded many times.

Scientists emphasized that it is necessary to fill the vitamin deficiency not with pills, but with the use of foods rich in B6 and B12 – pork, beef, chicken, turkey, tuna, salmon.