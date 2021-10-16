https://ria.ru/20211015/nebenzya-1754826318.html

Nebenzia accused the West of unleashing the conflict in the north of Kosovo

Nebenzia accused the West of unleashing the conflict in the north of Kosovo

UN, 15 October – RIA Novosti. The absence of a reaction from the West, indulging the actions of Pristina, leads to an open clash between Kosovo and Belgrade, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting. Whereas exactly the “Kosovar leaders” put forward ultimatum demands to Belgrade to recognize Kosovo independence and pay some “reparations.” Nor does the “Great Albanian” agitation in Tirana and Pristina receive any condemnation from Western countries, “Nebenzia said. , a serious problem is the steps supported by individual countries to create a “Kosovo army”. “Such ideas should be set up a solid barrier, and unacceptable statements on this score must be clearly qualified,” he noted. Nebenzia said that the responsibility for maintaining peace and security in the province lies with NATO forces for Kosovo and the EU’s Rule of Law Mission. Yugoslavia (which at that time consisted of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. On February 17, 2008, the Kosovo-Albanian structures in Pristina unilaterally declared independence from Serbia. The self-proclaimed republic is not recognized by Serbia, Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and a number of other states.

