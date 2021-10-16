New Diana. The official trailer for the biopic “Spencer” has appeared on the web

Film critics are already tipping Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination for portraying the People’s Princess.

The new picture about Princess Diana, describing a few days in her life when she decided to divorce Prince Charles, is one of the most anticipated this year. It has already been presented at the Venice Film Festival, and now the audience has been delighted with the first official trailer for the tape.

The film, directed by Pablo Larrain from Chile, stars Kristen Stewart, star of the vampire saga “Twilight”. The actress admitted that in order to fully get used to the image of the people’s princess, she had to re-read several biographies of Diana, as well as spend a long time with a diction teacher in order to accurately convey the shades of speech of the wife of Prince Charles. In addition, she spent many hours watching a video with the princess, trying to remember her way of walking, watching her talk.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5

Kristen’s partners in the tape were Jack Farthing, who played Prince Charles, Timothy Spall, Stella Gonet, Sally Hawkins and others.

The picture covers only three days. It’s the Royal Family’s Christmas weekend at Sandringham in 1991. At that time, the marriage of Diana and Charles was already bursting at the seams. The Princess of Wales realizes that it is useless to save a love that does not exist, and decides to divorce.

Judging by the trailer, the film will be very dramatic and emotional. According to critics, Stewart did an excellent job with the role, conveying Diana’s mental anguish at that moment, and may well qualify for an Oscar. The actress herself said that in the process of working on the image, she was imbued with endless respect for this great woman.

Even before filming began, the news that this particular American actress would play the princess angered many Britons. The filmmakers hope they will now change their minds and appreciate Kristen’s talent. The premiere of the film is scheduled for November 5 this year.

Recall that the first official poster of the biographical film about Princess Diana appeared on the Web at the end of August.