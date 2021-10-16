New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Hybrid Ready To Debut – Auto Review

The new generation Mitsubishi Outlander crossover debuted in the USA last winter and is sold only there: cars with a single 2.5 petrol engine are supplied from Japan. And for the home premiere, Mitsubishi is preparing a rechargeable hybrid Outlander PHEV. It will be presented on October 28, and so far the company has published the first photos of the car, which are designed to show us that … the hybrid crossover is visually no different from the petrol counterpart.

Except for the two hatches (on the left and right sides), under which the filler neck and the charging connector are hidden, the PHEV version really does not differ. And in the salon, the whole difference comes down to the graphics of the virtual instruments. Moreover, the right-hand drive Outlander has the same layout of the central tunnel as the left-hand drive American version: in Japan, it is not the transmission joystick, but the “handbrake” button, which is located closer to the driver.

It is stated that the PHEV version will have a new generation hybrid system – with more powerful electric motors and increased traction battery capacity. Accordingly, progress is expected in dynamics and range on a single charge. And a new platform with an optimized arrangement of nodes and elements allowed for the first time to make the hybrid Outlander seven-seater, and the third row will already be “in the base” (the previous version of the PHEV has only two rows of seats).

All details will be available soon. Hybrid sales in the Japanese market will begin in mid-December. And the new Outlander PHEV will reach the United States only in the second half of 2022.