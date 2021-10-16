New State Duma will tackle poverty alleviation in Russia

Viacheslav Volodin said that the authorities and deputies will work out the issue of combating poverty

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The State Duma, together with the government of the Russian Federation, will work out the issues of combating poverty of the country’s population. This was stated by the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.

“We will resolve this issue together with the government. And today, our specialized committees should literally in the near future work out proposals to develop the president’s instructions on these issues, “Volodin said to RIA Novosti.

So, according to Volodin, the lower house of parliament has begun discussing the budget for 2022-2024. “These tasks should be solved within the budgetary powers of both Russia and the regions. Therefore, this priority, it should be reflected in the budget, “- said the chairman of the Duma.

Earlier, the former deputy head of the Central Bank, Sergei Aleksashenko, said that President Vladimir Putin would be able to overcome poverty through rapid economic growth. According to the head of the Russian Federation, poverty, problems in the spheres of health care and education are the “main enemies” of the country, Tsargrad reports.