Nicole Kidman angered Hong Kong residents

Nicole Kidman arrives in Hong Kong to shoot a new series. However, not everyone was happy with the visit of the star. Blame it all – quarantine due to coronavirus!

Nicole Kidman (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images)

The fact is that the Hong Kong government released the star from quarantine to perform “certain professional work.” “This helps keep Hong Kong’s economy running and developing,” the government said. The document states that people who have been granted such exemptions must comply with disease prevention measures to minimize the risks of transmission of the virus and contact with the public.

Note, Kidman, who reportedly flew to Hong Kong from Sydney, was seen in the city this week. She is filming a new Amazon Prime Video series called Expats. Deadline reports that Kidman is also the show’s executive producer. The project is based on the book by Janice Yu.K. Lee “Expatriates”.

Nicole Kidman (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The star’s criticism is related to tightening restrictions on entry to Hong Kong, according to which those arriving from high-risk countries such as the United States must spend 21 days in quarantine, and fully vaccinated travelers from countries with an average risk of 14 days. …

“So we have Hong Kong residents who cannot return if they are not vaccinated (and even after 2-3 weeks of quarantine), but can Nicole Kidman just be allowed in? Is she special? It’s disgusting!” – posted by one user on Twitter.

The city previously allowed travelers from middle-risk countries to stay in quarantine for as little as seven days in certain hotels if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies.