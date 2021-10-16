Nicole Kidman’s husband showed the grown-up children of the actress (photo)

The actress and singer rarely share pictures of their daughters, trying to keep the girls out of prying eyes.

Australian singer Keith Urban and husband of Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman practically does not show his children to the public, however, in honor of Memorial Day, he published a picture of his wife and their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret in front of the American flag, and in the caption to the photo he reflected on how what the military and women of America have done for their country.

“Thank you to all employees, men and women, and their families for everything you have done and continue to do for all of us! Blessings and deep gratitude from our family to you and your family,” the publication says.

Nicole Kidman with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret [+–] Photo: Keith Urban / Instagram

In the frame, both Nicole and the girls stand with their backs to the lens, so their faces are not visible, but it is noticeable that both daughters of the couple have matured.

Nicole and Keith met in 2005 and tied the knot a year later. All the money donated for the wedding, the couple donated to charity.

The first daughter of the spouses, Sunday Rose, was born in 2008. To bear the child, Nicole even turned down a role in the film directed by Stephen Daldry “The Reader”. The second daughter, Faith Margaret, was borne by a surrogate mother.

Nicole also has two adopted children who were adopted in a marriage to Tom Cruise. They are Isabella, 28, and Connor, 25. After the divorce, the children stayed with their father and joined the Church of Scientology. They practically do not communicate with their adoptive mother.

We will remind that soon on screens will be released a new series with Nicole Kidman’s participation “Nine Complete Strangers.” We also said that a portrait of the actress adorned an 18-story building in Sydney.