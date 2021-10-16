Novak allowed a repeat of the energy crisis in Europe

Commenting on the statement of European politicians that against the background of the gas crisis, the EU can completely abandon gas consumption, the Deputy Prime Minister called such statements a “hype.” “Politicians can say whatever they want, but the economy then crawls out anyway. For example, as happened this year on the European gas market. These are the HYIPs that we see today. Yes, politicians don’t want to accept their mistakes. This is surprising to the professionals, ”Novak concluded.

On October 5, Putin announced that there was “hysteria and confusion” on the European energy markets, which were caused by unbalanced decisions and “harsh jumps.” “You see what is happening in Europe: there is hysteria and some kind of confusion in the markets. Why? Because no one takes it seriously, ”the president said.

According to Putin, the reason for this was speculation on climate problems, miscalculations and reduced investment in the extractive industries. “There should be a smooth transition,” he said.

The European Commission saw no signs of Russian manipulation of the gas market



A day later, the Russian president said that the price of gas in Europe had broken all historical records due to the harsh, rash actions of the EU authorities. He also called the decision made by the European Commission to curtail long-term contracts for gas supplies and reorient to exchange fuel trading as a mistake. “Today it has become absolutely obvious that this policy is erroneous – erroneous, since it does not take into account the specifics of the gas market due to a large number of uncertainties. As a result, now the gas price has broken all historical records: today it is already striving for $ 2 thousand per thousand cubic meters – more than ten times more than the average price of last year, ”said the head of state.

On the morning of October 6, the exchange price of gas soared to $ 1969.2 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, updating the historical maximum. However, already in the daytime the price of gas began to fall and, as a result, fully won back the morning growth. On the morning of October 14, the European gas exchange price again rose above $ 1200.

Gas prices in Europe are showing record growth this year. European gas storage facilities are short of reserves due to last year’s cold winter and hot summer. In addition, the reasons may be associated with Gazprom, which booked additional capacities for gas transit through Ukraine in August, September and October in a small amount.

Some Western politicians have said that Gazprom is using high prices to get approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, pending approval from German and EU regulators. In turn, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the jumps in prices on the gas exchange have nothing to do with Russian supplies, since “these spot prices for gas do not affect the prices for pipe gas.”