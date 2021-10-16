Novak announced record gas consumption in Russia

In mid-August, the price of gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $ 600 per 1,000 cubic meters and continued to grow, eventually reaching more than $ 1,900 by the beginning of October. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was ready to help Europe with the gas crisis, gas prices began to decline. One of the reasons for the rise in prices is the shortage of gas in European storage facilities, the reserves of which have reached a ten-year low – 75% against 94% last year.