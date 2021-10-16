Novak announced record gas consumption in Russia

This year, Russia will set a record for domestic gas consumption, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the Russia 1 TV channel.
“By the way, I would like to note here that Russia also has record gas consumption figures this year. Inside the country. This is also due to the active recovery of the economy in the post-crisis period, “Novak said in the Vesti on Saturday program in an interview with Sergei Brilev.
According to Novak, the situation was affected by low water levels, a decrease in the generation of electricity from hydroelectric power plants and the consequences of the past long and cold winter. At the same time, Russia is ready to consider the possibility of additional gas supplies to Europe, but no applications have yet been received from the EU countries, the Vice Prime Minister noted.
In mid-August, the price of gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $ 600 per 1,000 cubic meters and continued to grow, eventually reaching more than $ 1,900 by the beginning of October. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was ready to help Europe with the gas crisis, gas prices began to decline. One of the reasons for the rise in prices is the shortage of gas in European storage facilities, the reserves of which have reached a ten-year low – 75% against 94% last year.
Claims that Russia is not expanding gas supplies to Europe in order to influence it to increase the share of long-term contracts and accelerate certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline are incorrect, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in an interview with Business FM radio.
Speaking about the situation with gas in Europe, Novak said that one of the reasons for the rise in fuel prices are the actions of traders who “accelerate prices, realizing that it is possible to earn money from this.” The cost of fuel is now “inadequate” even with the current balance of supply and demand, he stressed.