https://ria.ru/20211016/novak-1754851759.html

Novak called Ukraine’s approach to the gas issue dependent

Novak called Ukraine’s approach to the gas issue dependent – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Novak called Ukraine’s approach to the gas issue dependent

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak called Ukraine’s dependent position on the gas issue. He spoke about this in an interview with Sergei Brilev in the program “Vesti in … RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T12: 46

2021-10-16T12: 46

2021-10-16T14: 44

economy

USA

Europe

Alexander Novak

oil prices

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754521255_0-0:3009:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_9939f2c5c007459c6a04ed8bc6468432.jpg

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Novak called Ukraine’s dependent position on the gas issue. He spoke about this in an interview with Sergei Brilev on the Vesti on Saturday program on the Russia 1 channel. “They behave as if someone constantly owes them something. purely dependent approach. So you are obliged to use our gas transportation system, you are obliged to supply it to Europe, so that we can take it from there in reverse, “Novak said. At the same time, he said, it is surprising that Kiev continues to buy gas through the reverse and thus overpays for it. “The question arises, why don’t you take gas directly from the Russian Federation, the same gas that you take during transit, and, accordingly, pay 20-30 percent more for it”, – noted the Deputy Prime Minister. Since November 2015, Ukraine has not bought gas from Russia directly. Instead, it pumps fuel into storage, obtained through the so-called virtual reverse. In fact, this scheme allows Kiev to select Russian gas from transit volumes going to Europe. The contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is valid until the end of 2024. At the same time, Kiev insists on signing a new long-term agreement, since it does not want to lose two billion dollars a year. Russian representatives have repeatedly stated that they are ready to continue transit through Ukraine further, but this issue should be resolved based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

https://ria.ru/20211015/gaz-1754826655.html

https://ria.ru/20211014/gaz-1754547355.html

USA

Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0e/1754521255_216-0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cb511769372d492e176b8dfb4972f26.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, usa, europe, alexander novak, oil prices, russia