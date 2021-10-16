NSDC Secretary of Ukraine called Medvedev’s article a challenge for all of Europe :: Politics :: RBC

The article by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is a challenge for the whole of Europe and the German government should make “certain statements” in this regard. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

In an article published in the Kommersant newspaper, Medvedev writes in particular that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “began to earnestly serve the most rabid nationalist forces” and likened this to if “representatives of the Jewish intelligentsia” in Nazi Germany were asked to serve in the SS.

“What is there (in the article. – RBK) they say goes beyond any common sense at all. When it comes, I apologize, literally about Nazi Germany, about the SS, you know, this is a challenge not only for our country, it is a challenge, let’s say, for the whole of Europe, ”Danilov said.

He called on the German authorities to respond to Medvedev’s article. “I am surprised by the lack of reaction from the Germans. After such a statement, I would think that the Germans, at least at the official level, should make certain statements, ”Danilov said.