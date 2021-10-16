Ombudsman reveals details of the riot in the colony in Vladikavkaz

https://ria.ru/20211016/bunt-1754840542.html

There are curious details of the riot in the colony in Vladikavkaz

No one was hurt as a result of the riot in the Vladikavkaz colony, said Tamerlan Tzgoev, human rights ombudsman in North Ossetia. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. As a result of the riot in the colony in Vladikavkaz, no one was injured, said the human rights ombudsman in North Ossetia Tamerlan Tsgoev. “There are no injured, no injured, and this is good,” he said in an interview with the Ossetia-Iriston TV channel. , a fire broke out on the territory of the colony. Firefighters were allowed to drive inside and extinguish the fire. Then negotiations began with the rioters. Tsgoev noted that the communication was productive, mutual claims were expressed. He added that the situation had become stable. At the same time, it was not possible to contact the relatives of the prisoners at that time, the ombudsman added. The incident occurred in a correctional institution on Karabulakskaya Street, building 1 in Vladikavkaz. The Federal Penitentiary Service for North Ossetia clarified that the riots were provoked by two prisoners. The situation was taken under control by the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service and human rights activists. According to the secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, Alexei Melnikov, the hotline for prisoners has begun to accept appeals from Vladikavkaz.

In Vladikavkaz, riots broke out in colony No. 1. Security officials suppressed unrest in correctional colony No. 1 in Vladikavkaz

