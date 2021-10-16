One of the key problems of the creators of Elbrus, Baikal and Multicorov will remain in 2022





The world’s largest chip manufacturer, with which all Russian processor developers place their orders and now cannot wait for their execution, said that the shortage of chips will not only remain until the end of 2021, but will remain throughout 2022.

The deficit will persist

Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC announced that a high degree of utilization of the company’s production lines will remain until the end of 2021 and, most likely, throughout 2022, that is, the shortage of chips will remain an urgent problem. This was announced by the CEO of TSMC C.C. Wei (CC Wei) at the quarterly reporting conference.

In its financial report, the company said that its net earnings per share increased by 13.8%. Compared to Q2 2021, Q3 results represent an 11.4% increase in revenue and a 16.3% increase in net profit. TSMC expects investments in expansion and modernization of production facilities. In addition, the company confirmed information about the construction of a plant in Japan.

Overloaded market leader

In 2020, TSMC became the world leader in semiconductor contract manufacturing with almost 52% market share and overtook Intel. TSMC products are used by such large companies as Apple, AMD, Qualcomm and Nvidia. At the beginning of March 2021, TSMC, as reported by CNews, was one of the few companies that mastered the most modern technical process in the world at the moment – 5 nm.

TSMC Says Chip Shortage Will Continue Throughout 2022

At the same time, the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented global shortage of semiconductors amid increased demand and the inability to rapidly expand production capacity, including due to a shortage of skilled labor. The semiconductor shortage hit the auto industry particularly hard and forced the world’s auto giants to drastically cut production. However, according to IDC and Gartner, manufacturers of other types of equipment, in particular personal computers, also suffered from the shortage of chips.

In April 2021, Apple was forced to postpone production of some MacBooks and iPads for six months due to a lack of components. This was reported by the Nikkei. Experts emphasized that Apple’s delays are one sign of a serious global chip shortage problem that will affect smaller companies.

What is TestOps today? Integration

Russia is also suffering from this crisis. Microcircuits at TSMC are actively ordered by domestic processor developers: “Elbrus”, “Baikal”, NPTs “Elvis”. Just yesterday, October 14, 2021, CNews reported that Baikal Electronics received from the factory the first large batch of Baikal-M chips – 5,000 pieces. The batch arrived late and was less than expected due to the overworking of the contract manufacturer.

In September 2021, CNews wrote about the launch of the first Russian mobile processor Skif from the Multicore line, released by the Elvis Scientific and Production Center. It is designed on ARM architecture and released on 28nm technology. From the communication of CNews with representatives of the company and customers of the novelty, it was also possible to conclude that their common business is highly dependent on the speed of deliveries of products ordered from a Taiwanese factory.

Why wait?

Xi Wei emphasizes that TSMC “cannot solve the problems of the entire industry at once,” but does its best to support customers. “During the first half of this year, we have been actively monitoring chip supply issues for our automotive customers. We also believe that the shortage of plates for our automotive customers will decrease significantly, probably starting in the third quarter. ”