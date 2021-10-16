Overchuk made a record trade turnover between Russia and the United States in 2021

The growth of trade turnover over the past period of 2021 has already amounted to 40%, by the end of the year it may reach record values, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. The bulk of Russian exports to the United States are commodities

At the end of 2021, trade between Russia and the United States may reach record volumes, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk after a visit to Washington, he was quoted by TASS.

“From January to July, our trade turnover amounted to $ 19.8 billion, and this is a record figure. By the end of the year, we can generally have a record in trade turnover, and this is very positive, ”he said, adding that this year the growth was 40%.

The Deputy Prime Minister clarified that cars, aircraft, electronics are mainly imported to Russia from the United States, metals and raw materials in general are exported from Russia.

According to Overchuk, the growth in trade speaks of “the mutual interest that Russian business and American business have in working together.” “Of course, we strongly support the fact that the business environment in Russia is favorable for any business, we do not discriminate against anyone at home, and everything works fine,” the Deputy Prime Minister stressed. – We all regularly use the products of American companies, and in principle it is often very convenient. Therefore, here we will always welcome the fact that they are present in our market, including on an equal footing with all other companies. “