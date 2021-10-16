Pablo Escobar’s hippos sterilized in Colombia

Colombian authorities sterilize the hippos of drug dealer Pablo Escobar, who smuggled them into the country along with other exotic animals. They carry out this procedure due to the fact that animals can threaten the wildlife of the country. “BBC”…

Reportedly, 24 out of more than 80 individuals were injected with a chemical that causes infertility.

According to Colombian ecologists, hippos, which are considered the largest herd outside of Africa, have supplanted the local fauna.

In 1993, when the authorities took over Escobar’s Hacienda Nápoles ranch, many of the animals found on the estate were distributed among the zoos of Colombia. However, according to Colombian biologist Natalie Castelblanco, the hippos were logistically difficult to transport, so the authorities decided to leave the animals in the crust, “probably thinking the animals would die.” However, the hippopotamus population has only increased due to the lack of natural predators in South America.

Scientists studying the impact of hippos on the environment have found that animals can influence the local ecosystem in a variety of ways. So, hippos can displace native species of animals that are already endangered, as well as change the chemical composition of waterways, which will become an obstacle for anglers.

