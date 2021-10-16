Participants of extremist Telegram channels revealed in Belarus – Rambler / news

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has released information on the identities of almost all active participants and administrators of extremist Telegram channels and chats, said Vyacheslav Orlovsky, head of the department of the main department for combating organized crime and corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the ministry’s YouTube channel.

The work on deanonymization has already been completed. According to Orlovsky, information used to involve citizens in such activities, its propaganda and recognized as extremist by a court decision is classified as extremist.

Creators, organizers and members of extremist groups will be prosecuted. Messages posted in instant messengers and social networks encouraging extremist activity are “thoroughly documented” by law enforcement agencies, Orlovsky said.

Earlier it was reported that Belarus would create a list of citizens, foreigners and public organizations involved, according to Minsk, in extremist activities. Along with this, a republican commission will appear in the country, which will study the “information products” and symbols “for the presence of signs of extremism in them.”