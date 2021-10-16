Pentagon offers compensation to relatives of Afghans killed by mistake – InoTV

US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political-Military Affairs Colin Kahl announced the Pentagon’s readiness to pay compensation to the relatives of ten civilians, including seven children who died in an American drone strike in Kabul on August 29, reports The New York Times. The amount of the proposed payments was not specified. In addition, the Pentagon offered to take out to the United States the surviving members of the family of Zemari Ahmadi, whom the US military mistakenly considered an Islamic State militant *.

A Pentagon statement released Friday night indicated that work is underway with the Department of State to move the surviving members of the Ahmadi family to the United States.

The proposal was voiced on Thursday by US Under Secretary of Defense for Political-Military Affairs Colin Kahlem during a video interview with Stephen Kwon, head of Nutrition & Education International. The organization employed Zemari Ahmadi, the driver of the vehicle that was hit by the drone.

The Pentagon admitted last month that Ahmadi had nothing to do with the Islamic State * terrorist group, and the strike was mistaken. Earlier, military officials had argued that Ahmadi’s car posed an imminent threat to US troops in the airport area. Ahmadi’s house was mistaken for a terrorist hideout. According to Kwon, Zemari Ahmadi worked for a charity for many years as an electrical engineer and “Helped save lives in Afghanistan.”

Earlier, members of the Ahmadi family complained that US officials did not contact them about a possible move to the United States or financial compensation for their losses.

The Pentagon noted that during the conversation, a specific amount of compensation was not discussed. It will be determined in future discussions between the Department of Defense and the charitable organization and its lawyers representing the interests of the family.

The US Congress allowed the Pentagon to use up to $ 3 million per year to compensate for property damage, personal injury or death associated with the actions of the US armed forces, as well as “Payments to heroes” – family members of military personnel of US allied states, such as Afghanistan or Iraq, who are fighting Al-Qaeda ** or the Islamic State.

The amount of compensation in connection with the loss of life due to the fault of the US military has varied significantly in recent years. For example, in fiscal 2019, the Pentagon made 71 such payments in the amount of $ 131,000 to $ 35,000 in Afghanistan and Iraq.

As the newspaper notes, “Almost everything that senior Defense Ministry officials said in the hours, days and weeks after the drone strike turned out to be a lie.”… The explosives that were allegedly loaded into the trunk of the car hit by the rocket were likely in fact water bottles, and a propane or gas cylinder exploded in the courtyard of a house in a densely populated area of ​​Kabul.

Last month, General Kenneth F. Mackenzie Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, said the attack was “In deep confidence”that the Islamic State is about to attack Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The actions of the US Armed Forces were recognized as erroneous a week after the New York Times investigation was released, which denied the military’s version that the attack was carried out on a vehicle carrying explosives, the newspaper reports.

