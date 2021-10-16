https://ria.ru/20211016/ekstraditsiya-1754833224.html
Poklonskaya put all of Ukraine in its place after threats to steal it from Cape Verde
Poklonskaya responded to Ukraine’s threats to extradite her from Cape Verde – Russia news today
Poklonskaya put all of Ukraine in its place after threats to steal it from Cape Verde
The new Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, Natalya Poklonskaya, in an interview with the RBC media holding, responded to Ukraine’s threats to extradite her from the African republic. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The new Russian ambassador to Cape Verde, Natalya Poklonskaya, in an interview with the RBC media holding, responded to Ukraine’s threats to extradite her from the African republic. Earlier, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gunduz Mammadov said that Kiev could begin to prepare documents for the “extradition” of Poklonskaya after she was appointed Russian ambassador to Cape -Verde. Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said that Kiev had already appealed to the authorities of the African state about the “criminal activities” of Poklonskaya, accusing her of treason because of her work in Crimea. A source in the Cape Verdean Foreign Ministry, in an interview with RIA Novosti, confirmed Ukraine’s appeal and said that Kiev has no chance of extraditing the Russian diplomat. The former deputy also added that such rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities shows “public disregard” for international law.
