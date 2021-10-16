Poland decided to build a fence “to protect against Putin”

https://ria.ru/20211016/zabor-1754861270.html

Poland’s prime minister has come up with a way to protect himself from Putin

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki justified the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus by the need to defend himself personally from Russian President Vladimir Putin and RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki justified the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus by the need to defend personally against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleague Alexander Lukashenko. Putin, “Polskie Radio quotes him. The lower house of the Polish parliament of Poland recently adopted a law on the construction of a capital fence on the border with Belarus. As noted in Warsaw, the country needs the project to overcome the migration crisis. President Alexander Lukashenko noted that due to Western sanctions, the country has “neither money nor strength” to restrain the flow of people.

