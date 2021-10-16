https://ria.ru/20211016/polsha-1754861511.html
Poland promised to radically increase military power
Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) intends to radically increase the country’s military power, said party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
WARSAW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The ruling party of Poland “Law and Justice” (PiS) intends to radically increase the military power of the country, said the head of the party Jaroslaw Kaczynski. army, “- said Kaczynski in an interview with radio station RMF FM.” This means very far-reaching changes, “he said, adding that we are talking about both weapons and the size of the army. Recently, the Polish leadership regularly reports on the increase in the size of the army, as well as the procurement of new weapons, such as aircraft, tanks, air defense systems, attack drones.
