Poland proposed to introduce new sanctions against Russia | In the world | Politics

The Polish Institute of International Relations (PISM) proposed to the European Union to impose new financial sanctions against Russia because of Moscow’s alleged “aggressive steps”, reports RT.

Poland calls on the EU “to develop options for retaliatory measures in the event of further hostile actions by the Russian authorities.” The PISM believes that the most severe restrictions for Russia could be the EU financial sanctions related to the banking and energy sectors.

In addition, according to Polish experts, the European Union could launch a program to subsidize the development of the activities of local non-governmental organizations.

According to Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at the IMEMO RAS, such statements are intended to divert the EU’s attention from the problems in Poland itself. In addition, the analyst is confident that sanctions against Russia would lead to a weakening of the internal unity of the European Union and its economic component.

Earlier, the United States called for sanctions against Russia due to the jump in gas prices. Also, Congressman Michael McCall accused the leadership of the United States and Germany of ignoring the attempts of the Russian Federation “to put pressure on Europe by manipulating the gas market.”